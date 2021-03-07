Takeda struggles to deliver returns from massive Shire deal

TOKYO -- Takeda Pharmaceutical's ambitious goal to increase sales to 5 trillion yen ($46 billion) in a decade was met with apathy from investors, underscoring the lack of returns from recent big-ticket acquisitions.

The Japanese drugmaker's stock has edged 2% lower since Dec. 9, when President and CEO Christophe Weber disclosed the sales goal to analysts, saying it can be achieved by fiscal 2030 -- the first concrete long-term target since the company's 2019 acquisition of Irish counterpart Shire for $62 billion.

The 5 trillion yen figure, a 60% increase from projected fiscal 2020 sales, would bring the company on par with the world's largest drugmakers like Novartis and Merck. Takeda aims to increase operating profit from core operations by 50% to 1.5 trillion yen, Weber also told Nikkei.

The specific long-term targets suggest that the company's efforts to bolster its financial position are bearing fruit.

Takeda took a major hit to its coffers from a series of acquisitions in recent years. Its interest-bearing debt as of March 31, 2019, shortly after the Shire deal, had increased nearly sixfold in a year to 5.75 trillion yen.

To bring its finances back on track, the company announced that it would sell $10 billion worth of noncore assets -- any treatment that falls outside of a handful of fields, including oncology and gastroenterology. The company has found buyers for up to $12.9 billion worth so far, including its over-the-counter unit responsible for some of Takeda's best-known brands in Japan, like its Alinamin vitamins.

"Over-the-counter drugs epitomize the Takeda brand," one employee said.

But the no-holds-barred approach has allowed the company to cut down on debt more quickly than it had planned, including repaying a bond ahead of schedule this fiscal year.

Takeda's net debt to EBITDA -- earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization -- ratio improved from 4.7 immediately following the Shire acquisition to 3.6 as of the end of 2020. The company seeks to bring the leverage multiple down to 2 by the year ending March 2024.

Takeda is projected to generate a positive free cash flow of 750 billion yen to 850 billion yen in the current fiscal year. Dividend payouts for the year are estimated at 280 billion yen, with interest payments of 130 billion yen. Similar numbers going forward would leave roughly 400 billion yen a year for debt repayment, bringing the debt ratio target into sight considering the company's 3.94 trillion yen of net debt.

"The end is in sight for defensive efforts to improving finances," said Takashi Akahane, senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute. "The sales target of 5 trillion yen is the starting gun for going on the offensive."

Eroding finances had been a drag on Takeda's stock. But just as the company's financial footing showed signs of improving, the stock has declined rather than rallied. The market reaction to the sales target has been indifferent, with the current share price 2% lower than the day the sales target was disclosed. Despite such favorable news as its application for supplying a coronavirus vaccine, investor response has been tepid, essentially passing over the company.

The expensive acquisitions have yet to contribute to Takeda's earnings. Additional deals will be needed to achieve the 5 trillion yen target. But many investors question whether Takeda can reach that goal. The limited effects of the acquisitions can be seen in analyzing free cash flow as a percentage of sales, a measure of how efficiently a company generates cash.

In the 10 years through fiscal 2019, Takeda's free cash flow to sales ratio averaged minus 10.6%, according to Nikkei ValueSearch, the only one among Japan's four major drugmakers in negative territory. Even taking the eight years prior to the Shire acquisition, Takeda averaged minus 1.9%. Astellas Pharma clocks in at 9.4%, with Chugai Pharmaceutical at 8.2%.

Aside from Shire, Takeda's purchases in the past decade include Swiss drugmaker Nycomed for $13.7 billion in 2011 and American oncology specialist Ariad Pharmaceuticals for $5.2 billion in 2017. Despite hopes of expanding into emerging economies, the bulk of Takeda's earnings continue to be generated in Japan, the U.S. and Europe. Some products from acquired companies have turned into core offerings, but the returns have not matched the enormous outlays for the acquisitions.

"Even if [sales] come in 20% below the target, that would still easily exceed current market expectations," said a brokerage analyst, underscoring current investor sentiment toward the company.

Takeda has characterized the string of purchases as a big success, noting that "our core ulcerative colitis drug came from the 2008 acquisition of an American company," referring to Millennium Pharmaceuticals. "Overall, the acquisitions are greatly contributing to the company's globalization and growth."

To grow into one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, Takeda will need to make headway on acquisitions and the development of new drugs. In buying Shire, Weber repeatedly stressed that the move was made with a decade down the road in mind.

Two years in from the largest acquisition by a Japanese company, Weber faces the challenge of producing tangible results that catch the attention of investors once again.