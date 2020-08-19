ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Pharmaceuticals

Takeda offers early retirement to workers as young as 30

Japan's AGC to expand vaccine agent production for Novavax

South Korea's Celltrion exports coronavirus tests to US

Japan and UK eye fall launch for $20bn global vaccine alliance

Pharmaceuticals

Takeda to sell OTC drug unit to Blackstone for $2.3bn

Japanese pharmaceutical maker in bid to reduce debt inflated by Shire purchase

Takeda Pharmaceutical will sell wholly owned subsidiary Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company, which is involved in Alinamin and other medicine line.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical has decided to sell its nonprescription drugs business, including vitamin drug Alinamin, to major U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group for about 250 billion yen ($2.37 billion)

The company intends to reduce debt swollen by Takeda's acquisition of Shire, the U.K. biotech company, and concentrate its management resources on developing prescription drugs, especially cancer treatments.

Takeda Pharmaceutical will sell wholly owned subsidiary Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company, which is involved in Alinamin and the Benza cold medicine line.

In fiscal 2019, Takeda Consumer Healthcare posted sales of 64.1 billion yen and an operating profit of 12.9 billion yen.

Takeda, which expects to sign the deal soon, began accepting bids in the spring. Several private equity funds and Japanese pharmaceutical companies showed interest.

Japan's over-the-counter drug market has become sluggish as the country's population declines. Takeda has been looking to sell its OTC drug business, with CEO Christophe Weber calling it "not a core business."

Takeda will now focus its management resources on more profitable prescription drugs. Takeda acquired Shire in 2019. At the end of last year, the pharmaceutical's interest-bearing liabilities were at 5 trillion yen, giving impetus to the company's plans to sell a total of $10 billion in assets.

So far, the company has decided to sell off $7.9 billion worth assets, including its medical eye drops business. With the sale of the OTC drug business, the company expects to reach its target.

Blackstone has been investing mainly in downtown buildings, hotels and other real estate-related businesses. Since 2018, it has accelerated its business investment in Japan. In 2019, it acquired Ayumi Pharmaceutical, the producer of painkiller Calonal, for 100 billion yen.

Read Next

Latest On Pharmaceuticals

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close