TOKYO -- A dengue fever vaccine developed by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical has completed clinical trials and is expected to be approved in Indonesia soon, Nikkei has learned.

This will be the first global launch of a vaccine by a Japanese company. Takeda has already applied for approval of its dengue vaccine in Asia and South America, as well as Europe. The company aims to market the vaccine in about 30 countries and generate annual sales of $1.6 billion.