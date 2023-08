WASHINGTON -- U.S. imports of Chinese-made pharmaceuticals are soaring to meet shortages at home, with authorities in some cases greenlighting drugs not formally approved for American use.

In a recent example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on July 10 that it had allowed additional emergency shipments of cisplatin, a drug commonly used in chemotherapy, from China's Qilu Pharmaceutical. Qilu's version of the drug is not approved by the FDA.