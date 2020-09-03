24-hour mandate for convenience stores is illegal: Japan watchdog

TOKYO -- Moves by Japanese convenience store companies to force franchisees to keep stores open around the clock violate antitrust law, authorities said Wednesday.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission issued a report based on a survey launched last October of eight major convenience store companies and 12,000 stores, outlining its findings and the problematic practices it discovered. Refusing requests by franchisees to discuss shorter operating hours constitutes abuse of a superior bargaining position, the watchdog said.

The companies were ordered to find and fix any problems with their practices and report back by the end of November.

The traditional 24-hour model has become increasingly difficult to maintain in an industry suffering from a chronic labor shortage, and concerns have grown about the long hours and worsening working conditions forced on both owners and employees. The commission report seeks to encourage chains to adopt a fairer and more sustainable business model.

The survey found that 66.8% of franchised locations want to switch to shorter hours either permanently or on a trial basis due to labor shortages. But 8.7% of those running these stores said their respective chain owners had refused to even discuss the possibility.

The JFTC also found instances of chains allegedly breaking promises to franchise operators not to open new locations nearby, which the commission said may also run afoul of antitrust law.

More than two-thirds of survey respondents said they felt there were a lot of stores within their vicinity. One franchisee said the head office had made a verbal pledge not to open another location within 500 meters, only for a new store to be set up just 300 meters away. Other owners told similar stories.

The franchise model lets convenience store chains expand on the back of franchises' own capital and personnel, while giving store operators access to the chain's brand and know-how. Such agreements should be predicated on a relationship of equals, but in practice, the chain owner can easily leverage its much stronger position to put pressure on franchisees.

In 2009, Seven-Eleven Japan was slapped with a cease-and-desist order by the JFTC for unfairly restricting franchise operators from discounting unsold stock. The commission's 2002 guidelines on the application of antitrust law to franchises cite limits on discounting and forced purchase quotas as examples of abuse of a superior bargaining position.

But these problematic practices still persist. In the commission report, 12% of franchises surveyed said they had faced restrictions on price cuts at some point in the preceding three years, while 47.5% had been forced to buy more inventory than necessary.

Franchise operators shoulder the full cost of disposing of expired food. Restrictions on selling items at a lower price before they go bad and requirements to buy more than may be needed cut directly into their profits.

The JFTC report reiterated that store owners' ability to adjust prices as needed "must not be restricted." It also noted that "many franchise owners expressed deep concern" about purchase quotas, adding that "antitrust problems may arise depending on the business relationship."

"We strongly hope that head offices will examine their own situations and move toward improving their business environment," JFTC Secretary General Shuichi Sugahisa told reporters. "Any illegal activities will be strictly dealt with."