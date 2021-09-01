ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
7-Eleven debuts in Cambodia as Thailand's CP All seeks new markets

Retailer plans more locations this year in Asian frontier economy

The new 7-Eleven in Phnom Penh will be followed by several more locations in Cambodia this year, Thai retailer CP All said. (Photo courtesy of CP All)
MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Cambodia

BANGKOK -- Cambodia's first 7-Eleven convenience store has opened in Phnom Penh as Thai retailer CP All makes a push for fresh growth beyond the saturated home market it already dominates.

The store carries about 2,000 items, including freshly brewed coffee under the All Cafe brand -- a fixture at Thai 7-Elevens.

CP All -- the Bangkok-listed retail arm of Charoen Pokphand Group, Thailand's biggest conglomerate -- is the sole operator of 7-Eleven stores in its home country. Cambodia represents an Asian frontier market with faster economic growth than its neighbor.

CP All hopes the convenience store chain will contribute to skill-building and entrepreneurship for a more dynamic Cambodian economy, said Chairoj Tiwatmuncharoen, senior vice president for operations.

Phnom Penh's new 7-Eleven opened Monday. CP All plans to open several more in Cambodia by the end of 2021.

The company's Cambodian arm signed a franchise agreement in May 2020 with U.S.-based 7-Eleven, a subsidiary of Seven & i Holdings unit Seven-Eleven Japan.

CP All has more than 12,000 7-Eleven stores in Thailand. It is also planning to expand into Laos by around 2022.

