Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

TOKYO -- 7-Eleven Japan will take contactless shopping once step further with self-checkout registers that feature holographic touch screens.

The registers will accept only cashless payment methods, including credit cards, e-money cards and QR codes. (Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven Japan)

New air-screen registers to start trial run in Tokyo

7-Eleven takes touchless to next level with hologram self-checkouts

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30