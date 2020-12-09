ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Alibaba links Japan's small makeup brands to Chinese shoppers

@cosme store on Tmall Global will make exporting easier

Beauty products from Japan are highly popular in China. 
MARIE SHIMOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | China

TOKYO -- Japanese cosmetics companies will be able to sell directly to consumers in China through a partnership between a popular customer review website and Alibaba Group Holding, helping to cushion the blow from a drop in big-spending Chinese tourists.

The company behind the @cosme review site and retail chain in Japan, istyle, will open an @cosme store page as early as mid-December on Alibaba's Tmall Global, an online marketplace linking overseas companies with Chinese shoppers. Products will be shipped directly from Alibaba warehouse facilities in Japan to customers in China.

Generally, cross-border e-commerce involves complex product management. Goods are stored at bonded warehouses in China and cannot be taken out until purchased.

The new scheme simplifies the process. Products will be managed in Japan, making inventory adjustments easier. It will also allow for small-lot shipments, and these features are expected to remove barriers for smaller cosmetics brands to tap the robust Chinese popularity of beauty products from Japan.

Shipping costs and tariffs will be shared by Alibaba and istyle. They expect 300 brands to come on board over a year.

Chinese consumers will have access to smaller Japanese cosmetics brands through Alibaba's Tmall Global site.

