Alibaba takes control of grocery operator Sun Art in $3.6bn deal

HONG KONG -- Alibaba Group Holding, China's largest e-commerce company, will take control of domestic hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group from its French owner, doubling down on the country's grocery business, which has surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alibaba will purchase a 70.94% stake in A-RT Retail, which controls 51% equity interest in Sun Art, from Auchan Retail for 28 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.6 billion). The deal will raise Alibaba's indirect and direct stake in the hypermarket chain to about 72%.

Auchan will no longer hold a stake in the group it formed with Taiwanese partner Ruentex Group 20 years ago in China. After the deal is closed, Alibaba said it will consolidate Sun Art into its financial statements.

In early Monday trading in Hong Kong, Sun Art's shares soared more than 25%, while Alibaba was up 1.4%.

Sun Art is among China's largest offline hypermarket operators, with 486 outlets in the country under the names Auchan and RT-Mart.

In 2017, Alibaba first invested in Sun Art by acquiring a 36.17% stake from Ruentex for about $2.86 billion, effectively making the e-commerce company's control equal to that of Auchan, which had a 36.18% stake.

The investment was part of Alibaba's "new retail" strategy, which seeks to integrate online and offline channels, under the leadership of now-CEO and Chairman Daniel Zhang.

The pandemic has revealed enormous potential for online retail, particularly in the grocery sector, and Alibaba is stepping up its expansion.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the digitization of consumer lifestyles and enterprise operations, this commitment to Sun Art serves to strengthen our new retail vision and serve more consumers with a fully integrated experience," Zhang said in a statement.

Under the rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Alibaba will be required to extend a mandatory unconditional general offer in cash for all Sun Art shares that are not already held by the group, or HK$8.10 a share. Alibaba could pay up to another HK$17 billion if other shareholders agree to sell.