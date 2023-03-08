ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Retail

Alibaba targets Bangladeshi manufacturers in push to expand

Chinese e-commerce site looks to draw more sellers from South Asian nation

Alibaba has offered to develop a dedicated "Made in Bangladesh" page on its website to showcase goods from the nation. (Source photos by AP and Getty Images) 
SYFUL ISLAM, Contributing writer | Bangladesh

DHAKA -- Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba is pushing to expand the number of Bangladeshi companies selling products through its website, as it looks to drum up more business from the South Asian textile and clothing powerhouse.

Alibaba is offering manufacturers from Bangladesh the chance to promote their merchandise to overseas buyers via its platform for an annual fee. It is particularly focused on small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), according to a proposal submitted to the Bangladeshi Commerce Ministry in Dhaka and seen by Nikkei Asia.

