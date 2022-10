HO CHI MINH CITY -- Amazon said its operations in Vietnam are defying a global downturn hitting Big Tech, thanks in part to an influx of Chinese businesses moving into the Southeast Asian nation.

Gijae Seong, head of Amazon Global Selling in Vietnam, said the local division has grown more strongly this year than in 2021, even as the company last week reported a $2.5 billion third-quarter operating loss for its international segment.