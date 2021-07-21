Amazon to add 5 more last-mile delivery stations in Tokyo region

TOKYO -- Amazon Japan looks to establish five more "delivery stations" around the Tokyo region that will serve as package pickup points for last-mile couriers.

The delivery centers are slated to open by the end of the year in Tokyo and nearby Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures. The company also will add a few hundred Amazon Flex gig drivers.

"We will create employment opportunities and contribute to the development of local communities," an Amazon Japan representative said.

Amazon Japan operates 21 fulfillment centers nationwide that ship orders to delivery stations serving specific areas. Because the coronavirus pandemic greatly boosted demand for online shopping, the company will expand the network of delivery stations to around 30.

One Tokyo delivery station was established last month while the other one opens in September. The Saitama delivery station launches in August, while both the Kanagawa and Chiba locations arrive in October.

In addition, Amazon Japan plans to expand services offered to customers, such as the option to leave packages at the door if no one is at the address to receive the order.