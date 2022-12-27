ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Apple Japan hit with $98m in back taxes for missing duty-free abuses

Stores failed to flag suspicious bulk iPhone purchases by foreign shoppers

Japan has told Apple to pay an additional 13 billion yen in taxes for overlooking abuses of rules covering duty-free purchases.   © Getty Images
TOMOSHIZU KAWASE and KONORI FUJITA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Apple Japan is being charged 13 billion yen ($98 million) in additional taxes by Tokyo authorities, apparently for bulk sales of iPhones and other devices to foreign tourists that were incorrectly exempted from the consumption tax, Nikkei learned on Monday.

Bulk purchases of iPhones by foreign shoppers were discovered at some Apple stores, a source said. At least one transaction involved an individual buying hundreds of handsets at once, suggesting that the store missed taxing a possible reseller.

