Retail

Art of the resale: Luxury goods vendor Komehyo opens Bangkok shop

First namesake store outside Japan to focus on building up offerings

SAKI HAYASHI, Nikkei staff writer
Komehyo opened its first namesake store outside Japan in Bangkok.

NAGOYA -- Secondhand designer goods seller Komehyo is shifting its foreign expansion drive into high gear with a namesake store in the Thai capital.

The Japanese company opened the Komehyo location in the CentralWorld shopping complex, one of Southeast Asia's largest malls, on Friday in partnership with local conglomerate Saha Group.

"With no other major competitors having a presence, Thailand offers hidden opportunities for Komehyo," President Takuji Ishihara said.

Thai consumers in a broad range of age groups are found of designer brands and have a general affinity toward Japan. With ambitions to branch out into Southeast Asia and North America, Komehyo decided to start with Bangkok.

Komehyo recently decided to acquire smaller domestic rival Brand Off, the industry pioneer in branching out beyond Japan with locations in such markets as Hong Kong and Taiwan. Komehyo is negotiating to take over all Brand Off operations, looking to leverage the target's experience and name recognition abroad.

Procuring secondhand goods is key to boosting profits in the resale market, since a big inventory is a must for attracting shoppers. Komehyo set up a purchasing office near its store in Bangkok.

Ishihara reported "weak" procurement at a LuxStory store in China that Komehyo opened with a local partner in September 2018, its first overseas shop. The location is "not self-sufficient yet" to acquire resale goods on its own, he said.

NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media