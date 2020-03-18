ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Retail

Asian-owned UK retailer Laura Ashley succumbs to coronavirus

British fashion brand seeks administration as shoppers stay away

MINORU SATAKE, Nikkei staff writer
Japanese trading house Itochu sells Laura Ashley stationery and other goods under a licensing agreement. (Photo courtesy of Laura Ashley)

LONDON -- Fashion and furniture retailer Laura Ashley will call in administrators, the British company said Tuesday, becoming one of the world's first high-profile retailers to collapse in the face of the coronavirus.

The process, which is similar to Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., puts 2,700 jobs at risk.

The company, which is majority owned by Malaysia's MUI Group, said it could no longer operate as customer traffic faltered amid the virus outbreak.

The U.K. on Monday told citizens to avoid nonessential contact, as other governments around the world also encourage self-isolation. More retailers could be hurt as consumers stay home.

Laura Ashley was founded in 1953 and is known for its floral patterns. In Japan, trading house Itochu has sold Laura Ashley stationery and other goods under a licensing agreement since August 2018.

