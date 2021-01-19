ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Retail

COVID-hit Japan business clothier Aoyama to shrink 400 stores

Chain adjusts to lower demand for suits brought on by rise of home working

A Yofuku-no-Aoyama store in Tokyo: The business clothing retailer is planning the first big shakeup of its operations since its founding in 1964 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Shinya Sawai)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Business clothing retailer, Aoyama Trading plans to reduce its total floor space by up to 50% at 400 of its stores, in response to customers' growing preference for more casual attire as the coronavirus pandemic forces more people to work from home.

The Japanese company will trim its sales floors at around 60% of its stores and hopes to attract shared office operators and other business into the freed-up space. The move comes as more people work remotely during the pandemic, leading to a drop in demand for suits, ties and other business attire.

The change is Aoyama's first major review of its suit business since the company was founded in 1964. The prolonged COVID-19 outbreak has dented earnings, with the company forecasting a net loss of 29 billion yen ($280 million) for the year ending March. It is offering voluntary early retirement for around 400 employees and planning to close roughly 140 stores to stanch the flow of red ink.

That will leave the clothing chain with around 700 stores. Of those, 400, or 60% of the total, will reduce their floor space by 30% to 50% by March 2024. The aim is to trim labor costs, as well as shrink Aoyama's inventory of suits by about 20 to 30%. The company hopes to attract shared office operators, convenience stores and restaurants to the empty spaces to maintain revenue.

The company also plans to open a new type of store that carries no inventory, but instead sells custom-tailored suits.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close