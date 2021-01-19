COVID-hit Japan business clothier Aoyama to shrink 400 stores

TOKYO -- Business clothing retailer, Aoyama Trading plans to reduce its total floor space by up to 50% at 400 of its stores, in response to customers' growing preference for more casual attire as the coronavirus pandemic forces more people to work from home.

The Japanese company will trim its sales floors at around 60% of its stores and hopes to attract shared office operators and other business into the freed-up space. The move comes as more people work remotely during the pandemic, leading to a drop in demand for suits, ties and other business attire.

The change is Aoyama's first major review of its suit business since the company was founded in 1964. The prolonged COVID-19 outbreak has dented earnings, with the company forecasting a net loss of 29 billion yen ($280 million) for the year ending March. It is offering voluntary early retirement for around 400 employees and planning to close roughly 140 stores to stanch the flow of red ink.

That will leave the clothing chain with around 700 stores. Of those, 400, or 60% of the total, will reduce their floor space by 30% to 50% by March 2024. The aim is to trim labor costs, as well as shrink Aoyama's inventory of suits by about 20 to 30%. The company hopes to attract shared office operators, convenience stores and restaurants to the empty spaces to maintain revenue.

The company also plans to open a new type of store that carries no inventory, but instead sells custom-tailored suits.