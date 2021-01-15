ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Retail

China probes Tencent-backed e-commerce platform Vipshop

Tencent-backed company alleged to unfairly compete by locking in merchants

Vipshop, whose logo is shown at center, is being investigated by China's State Administration for Market Regulation amid criticism from competitors that it has unfairly locked in merchants.
YUSUKE HINATA, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU, China -- China's State Administration for Market Regulation, the country's antitrust watchdog, on Thursday announced it will investigate major e-commerce platform operator Vipshop on suspicion of unfair competition. The move comes amid criticism from competitors that the company has unfairly locked in merchants.

Vipshop is backed by Internet giant Tencent Holdings.

The SAMR has not disclosed the specific type of fraud that the company is suspected of. In September, a competitor issued a statement accusing Vipshop of urging store owners not to do business with other e-commerce companies.

Vipshop said it will actively cooperate with the investigation.

Regulators are tightening scrutiny over Internet giants. In December, the SAMR investigated the largest e-commerce group, Alibaba Group Holding, on suspicion of violating antitrust law. Alibaba, JD.com and Vipshop were also fined for improper price fixing.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close