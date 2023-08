NEW YORK -- Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com on Wednesday reported a year-on-year 7.6% rise in revenue to 287.9 billion yuan (around $39.6 billion) for the second quarter, exceeding analysts' expectations as the number of merchants using its marketplace more than doubled to a record high.

The average analyst revenue estimate surveyed by Refinitiv was 278.85 billion yuan. The online retailer's net profit rose 50% to 6.6 billion yuan.