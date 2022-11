HONG KONG -- Chinese sportswear and equipment maker Li-Ning has installed a huge "Hello, Hong Kong!" sign in the city's iconic shopping and entertainment district Tsim Sha Tsui for a flagship store slated to open by year-end.

Well aware of Hong Konger's appetite for brand goods, Li-Ning has located the flagship store on prime real estate to maximize exposure to its products and services, the company told Nikkei.