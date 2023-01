DALIAN, China/GUANGZHOU -- Top Chinese convenience store chain Meiyijia targets a 70% increase in locations by 2027, but Chairman Zhang Guoheng tells Nikkei that the retailer needs to combat lower daily revenue per store than its peers.

Meiyijia, known as the king of convenience stores in China, plans to expand from roughly 30,000 outlets at present to "50,000 in four to five years," Zhang said in a recent online interview.