GUANGZHOU -- As COVID-19 weighs on China's economy, a growing number of retailers are wooing budget-conscious shoppers by offering food and drink about to expire at rock-bottom prices.

Deeply discounted products, from snacks to instant foods and beverages, line the shelves at a discount HotMaxx supermarket in Guangzhou. Canned meat is priced roughly 40% less than in rival stores, while Japanese potato chips are priced at half or less.