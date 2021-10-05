ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Retail

Discount store Don Quijote opens 1st suburban store in Thailand

Japanese retailer woos stay-at-homers with DIY sushi and online ordering

Don Don Donki Seacon Square: The chain is the Asian offshoot of popular Japanese discount store Don Quijote.
MARIMI KISHIMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- The operator of Japan's Don Quijote discount stores opened its third Thai branch in the outskirts of Bangkok, expanding its focus beyond city centers in order to tap a different kind of consumer.

The new Don Don Donki Seacon Square store, under parent Pan Pacific International Holdings' Asian brand, carries roughly 30,000 products across 2,147 sq. meters of floor space. This is the first suburban location in Thailand.

As Thailand grapples with a resurgence of the coronavirus, the new store features an extensive lineup of products geared toward consumers who are stuck at home, from DIY sushi kits to premium bread.

There is also a kitchen area serving street-style food so customers can feel like they are visiting Japan, despite the travel restrictions. Another area is dedicated to makeup and skin care products, where consumers can test products and consult with expert attendants.

The store will also take online orders via Singapore-based super app Grab and Shopee, a popular e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, to be delivered to customers at home.

Pan Pacific International opened its first location in Thailand in 2019. The country is now its fourth-largest market overseas, after the U.S., Singapore and Hong Kong.

