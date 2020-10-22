ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Retail

Discounter Don Quijote wins fans in upscale Hong Kong district

Japanese chain moves in to fill gap as luxury brands retreat

Locals have flocked to the Don Don Donki location that opened in Hong Kong's Central district last week. (Photo by Takeshi Kihara)
TAKESHI KIHARA, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Japanese discount store chain Don Quijote has added to its growing presence in Hong Kong with a new store in the territory's financial nerve center.

Operator Pan Pacific International Holdings opened the territory's fourth Don Don Donki location last week in the Central district, a hub for financial institutions and an area notorious for its high rents.

The store, which spans the ground floor and basement of an office building, features the mazelike aisles and vast variety of goods the chain is known for, along with a section with prepared lunches to draw local office workers. The shop was packed during its grand opening last Thursday with customers snapping up wagyu beef and Japanese snacks.

Don Quijote first entered Hong Kong in July of last year. As tourism from the mainland has dropped off sharply amid widespread protests and the coronavirus pandemic, the chain has been able to capitalize on falling rents as luxury brands move out, and the stores enjoy plenty of business from locals.

Don Don Donki locations have opened in the Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay shopping districts, and two more stores are set to open by next February, in the more residential areas of Tseung Kwan O and Siu Sai Wan.

