Don Quijote ex-head arrested on suspicion of illegal stock tips

TOKYO -- Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday arrested Koji Ohara, the former president of Pan Pacific International Holdings, operator of Don Quijote, on suspicion that he told an acquaintance to buy shares in the Japanese discount retailer ahead of its tie-up with a convenience store chain in 2018.

Prosecutors allege that the former head of Don Quijote Holdings, later renamed Pan Pacific International Holdings, violated the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act by telling the acquaintance ahead of time that FamilyMart UNY Holdings was going to buy shares of Don Quijote as part of a tie-up between the retailers.

A deeper partnership between the two companies was announced on Oct. 11, 2018. Ohara is thought to have been trying to benefit the acquaintance. Ohara previously denied the allegations, telling Nikkei that he "did not recommend [a stock purchase] or inform [the acquaintance] of anything."

Ohara's male acquaintance and his relatives began buying shares of Don Quijote in early September 2018 and sold them in mid-October, after Don Quijote and FamilyMart announced their strengthened partnership.

Don Quijote shares rose from around 5,000 yen in September to more than 6,000 yen after the announcement, and Ohara's acquaintance and his relatives appeared to profit from the sale of the shares.

In the summer, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission conducted an investigation of the people allegedly connected to the stock trades. Tokyo prosecutors also interviewed Ohara and others said to be involved. Prosecutors believe Ohara had already decided on the deal with FamilyMart at the time he recommended to his acquaintance that he buy Don Quijote shares.

Don Quijote has been expanding in Southeast Asia. The first Don Quijote store in the region opened in Singapore in December 2017. The discount chain operates seven stores in the city-state and two in Thailand.

Boosted by its Southeast Asia business, Pan Pacific has set a target of 1 trillion yen in sales ($9.6 billion at current rates) from its overseas business by the fiscal year through June 2030, up from 115 billion yen in the fiscal year through June.