Don Quijote spearheads Japan's discount store boom in Asia

Aeon and Kobe Bussan also look to expand in region

Don Don Donki has made its mark on Asia's retail sector with cheap products imported straight from Japan. (Photo by Ryo Asayama)
RYO ASAYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese discount retail chains such as Don Quijote and Aeon Big are steadily expanding their presence across Asia, fueled by a smart supply chain and tricks learned from thriving through years of deflation at home.

The Don Don Donki store on central Singapore's Orchard Road has become a draw for young women in their late teens to early 20s, with visitors humming the "Don-Don-Don, Donki" jingle as they enter the store. Some customers strike poses with products in hand, others squeal with glee after coming across packs of Japanese snacks they particularly enoy.

