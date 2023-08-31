Don Quijote spearheads Japan's discount store boom in Asia

TOKYO -- Japanese discount retail chains such as Don Quijote and Aeon Big are steadily expanding their presence across Asia, fueled by a smart supply chain and tricks learned from thriving through years of deflation at home.

The Don Don Donki store on central Singapore's Orchard Road has become a draw for young women in their late teens to early 20s, with visitors humming the "Don-Don-Don, Donki" jingle as they enter the store. Some customers strike poses with products in hand, others squeal with glee after coming across packs of Japanese snacks they particularly enoy.