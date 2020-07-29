ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Retail

Japan retailer pushes limit of retirement age, making 80 the new 65

Cambodia set for mall glut as foreign and local projects pile up

Fashion brand Cecil McBee to close all stores

7-Eleven rethinks 'convenience' in Japan's new normal

Retail

Duty-free chain Laox to close half of stores in Japan

Chinese-owned retailer seeks more job cuts in shift away from tourist customers

The coronavirus-induced travel slump has forced Laox to rethink its business model, such as a focus on food at a recently opened branch in Osaka.  (Photo by Toshiki Sasazu)
SHUMPEI SAKAI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Duty-free store operator Laox will close half of its locations in Japan, the company said Tuesday, seeing no recovery on the horizon from a plunge in Chinese, South Korean and other Asian tourists.

The 12 stores marked for closure include locations in Fukuoka, Hokkaido and Okinawa. Some of the shops had been shut temporarily in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The news adds to the list of cutbacks in Japan's service sector during the pandemic, from restaurant closures to the bankruptcy filing by a major apparel brand.

Laox, whose parent is Chinese retailer Suning.com, once thrived by catering to Japan's crowds of visitors from China and South Korea. Inbound tourist spending accounted for around one-third of its revenue. But the coronavirus-induced travel slump has forced the chain to rethink its business model.

The company in June outlined an early retirement program equivalent to about half of its staff, not including subsidiaries. This followed an announcement on job cuts in February. After the store closures, Laox plans to focus more on products geared for Japanese consumers, such as food.

Laox reported a net loss of 1.9 billion yen ($18.1 million) for the January-March quarter, compared with a 1.4 billion yen loss a year earlier.

Read Next

Latest On Retail

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close