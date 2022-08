HONG KONG -- Esprit Holdings is returning to Hong Kong after years of restructuring, readying to open this week a new outlet on Russell Street, which was one of the priciest retail locations in the world prior to the pandemic.

The Hong Kong-listed clothing brand, which originated in California in 1968, went through over a decade of stagnation as it lost ground to rival retailers. Two years ago, it withdrew from Asia to downsize into a Europe-only retailer.