ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Retail

FamilyMart to trim 10% of staff in Japan to reduce bloat

Convenience store chain extends more financial aid to struggling franchises

TAKAYUKI YAO, Nikkei staff writer
FamilyMart will increase monetary aid to franchisees to deal with Japan's labor shortage.

TOKYO -- Convenience store operator FamilyMart will shed about 800 jobs, or about 10% of its Japanese workforce, to address inefficiencies following a series of mergers and acquisitions.

Severance packages will be offered to volunteers by February under plans announced Thursday, generally targeting those 40 and older.

FamilyMart Uny Holdings changed its name to FamilyMart this September following a merger with a subsidiary. It was born from the 2016 merger of the old FamilyMart and Uny Group Holdings.

The company had roughly 18,000 convenience stores in Japan at the end of September 2016. It had lowered the count to 16,500 as of this past Oct. 31 after culling unprofitable locations. Voluntary retirements were not sought in the intervening years.

"We got bigger after the repeated consolidations, but we have yet to streamline," President Takashi Sawada told reporters Thursday.

The staff cuts will be carried out in parallel with measures drawn up to support franchisees. A lack of workers has made it difficult for certain stores to stay open around the clock.

Contracts will be revised in March to grant franchisees a pathway to set shorter operating hours, FamilyMart said. The changes will have to be discussed with corporate headquarters, but Sawada promised flexibility.

"Even if there isn't an agreement with the home office, we will respond in accordance with the intent of what member stores decide," he said.

Franchise stores staying open 24 hours a day will receive additional financial support, as will owners running multiple stores or renewing contracts.

Aid will total an annual 10 billion yen ($91.8 million) or so, or an average of roughly 700,000 yen per store, according to FamilyMart.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media