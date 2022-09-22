Festive frenzy: Indians clamor for online bargains ahead of Diwali

NEW DELHI -- India's main festival season is just around the corner, with millions of people looking forward to meeting up with friends and family for good company, tasty food and the crackle of fireworks. Many are also gearing up for a decidedly newer tradition: hunting for bargains in massive online sales that kick off this Friday.

The annual shopping frenzy has become a key part of the calendar for the likes of Amazon's Indian arm and Walmart-owned Flipkart, similar to Black Friday in many countries and Singles' Day in China. Platforms battle to lure consumers with deals on everything from clothes and jewelry to fridges and phones at a time of year when it is considered auspicious to make purchases.