Forever 21 returns to Japan with new upscale image

TOKYO -- U.S. fast-fashion chain Forever 21 returned to Japan on Tuesday, more than three years after pulling out of the country, aiming to break away from its former mass-production image with items tailored to Japanese tastes and an emphasis on responsible environmental practices.

The store started selling products online on Tuesday morning through an e-commerce site operated by Japanese apparel company Adastria. It also opened a limited-time pop-up store in Tokyo's bustling Shibuya district on the same day.