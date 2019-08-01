Godrej Consumer quarterly profit beats expectations on cost controls

MUMBAI (NewsRise) -- Godrej Consumer Products, controlled by billionaire Adi Godrej, reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit, as cost controls helped the company buck the slowdown plaguing India's consumer goods sector.

Indian consumer goods companies have been grappling with a demand slowdown since the beginning of this year as spending in key rural markets contracted. Consumer sentiment in the south Asian country has turned sour amid weaker macro-economic conditions and tighter liquidity in the financial markets. Last month, market research firm Nielsen lowered its growth target for the sector for this year to 9% to 10% from 11% to 12% previously.

Mumbai-based Godrej Consumer said net profit for the quarter ended in June was 4.08 billion rupees ($59 million), compared with 4.05 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of 3.19 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data. The latest quarter included a deferred tax asset worth 1.11 billion rupees due to the sale of certain brands within the group entities. Total costs fell 6% as the company curtailed its advertising expenses.

Total income declined 5.5% to 23.70 billion rupees. Sales volume, one of the most important metrics tracked by analysts, grew 5%, aided by new product launches and consumer offers.

Sales in India increased 1% while international sales, which accounted for almost half the revenue, grew 3% in constant currency, Godrej Consumer said.

The company continues to witness a general consumption slowdown, said Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson. "We expect a gradual recovery in the coming quarters for the industry and also for our business."

Godrej said she expects better sales volume growth in India this fiscal year. She also reiterated the strong outlook for the company's Indonesia business even as the quarter was hurt by a soft demand environment. Sales in Africa, too, posted "subdued" performance.

Last week, larger rival Hindustan Unilever reported a better-than-expected 15% increase in quarterly profit, aided by cost controls and improved portfolio mix. However, sales volume grew at the slowest pace in seven quarters.

Over the past year, Godrej Consumer has been contending with challenges as a price war and rural distress softened its overall revenue growth. The company's largest revenue-generating business of household insecticides was significantly hurt by the stiff competition from illegal mosquito incense sticks makers. In the June quarter, household insecticides posted a 4% sales decline.

Further, the rural market, which has been growing at about 1.5 times the urban regions, steadily slowed down over the past six months.

Godrej shares gained 0.8% in Mumbai trading, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.2% lower.

-- Dhanya Ann Thoppil