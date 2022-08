HONG KONG -- Swedish fashion retailer H&M has quietly returned to Alibaba's Tmall online sales platform, 16 months after the Chinese e-commerce group banned it over the brand raising concerns about human rights abuses in far-western Xinjiang province.

It was not clear when or why the ban was lifted although Chinese media first reported last week that the retailer's online shop had reopened on the popular platform. H&M and Alibaba both declined to comment on Tuesday.