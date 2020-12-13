Have a few hours to kill? Lawsons offers one-off, part-time jobs

TOKYO -- Japanese convenience stores are famous for hiring part-time workers, but now one is taking this further by employing people for no more than just a few hours.

Lawson plans to start offering at its franchise chains one-time, part-time jobs that can be filled in as little as three hours before a shift begins to cover sudden vacancies.

The so-called matchbox service was introduced on a trial basis by affiliate Lawson Staff on Saturday for 500 stores in the greater Tokyo area. The plan is to eventually have all 15,000 franchise stores across the nation employ the shifts.

Not long ago, convenience stores wee plagued by a labor shortage, but due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, they have be a receiving ground for a number of displaced workers.

But it is not uncommon to have sudden absences by part-time workers due to illness or emergencies. For an industry that still aims to operate 24 hours a day, this has become an issue.

Stores can recruit workers online as close to three hours before a shift begins. Qualified workers who are registered for the service can be recruited at short notice. Employment records that include training, experience and evaluations are stored in the cloud for quick retrieval. If a worker fails to show up twice for a gig, they are dropped.

Because stores bear the costs of hiring directly, the service is less costly than using a temp agency. Lawson Staff will simply send a monthly bill to stores.

In a pilot program that three stories participated in Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures in June, all 10 open shifts were filled. In some cases it took several days to fill a dropped shift, but in some it took as little as 24 minutes.