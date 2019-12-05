In reversal, Takashimaya eyes profit at Shanghai store in 3 years

TOKYO -- Department store operator Takashimaya expects its Shanghai outlet, slated for closure just months ago, to swing into the black in three years in a dramatic turnaround that benefits the company's shift toward emerging overseas markets from graying Japan.

A rent reduction proved to be the game changer, after the Japanese retailer's board had decided in June to close the Shanghai store on Aug. 25.

"Through negotiations with the landlord, we were able to lower the rent to a level that's enough to make the store profitable," President Yoshio Murata said.

The company's sole location in China is expected to incur an operating loss of about 800 million yen ($7.35 million) for the year ending in February, excluding the impact of lease accounting changes under International Financial Reporting Standards. The parent uses Japanese accounting standards while overseas subsidiaries use IFRS.

About 30% of the store's roughly 40,000 sq. meters of sales floor remains vacant as some tenants left after receiving the shutdown notice. Takashimaya intends to draw new tenants and seeks to boost sales by fine-tuning the product lineup to focus on Japanese apparel and food.

"If the vacant spaces are filled, this will be more than enough" for the store to turn profitable in the year ending February 2023, Murata said, while declining to give a specific figure.

The expected rebound fits with the Japanese retailer's generally rising fortunes at overseas Asian stores.

Takashimaya's store in Ho Chi Minh City enjoys growing earnings amid rising household incomes in Vietnam, and Murata expects the outlet to achieve a profit this fiscal year.

The company's location and mall in Singapore contribute strongly to group performance, essentially generating upward of 5 billion yen in operating profit.

The Siam Takashimaya store in Bangkok, which opened last year, has yet to get on track to profitability amid the delayed completion of a new line in the Thai capital's elevated transit system.

"Once the line opens, it will bring traffic of middle-class customers and the store will turn profitable right away," Murata said.

Takashimaya forecasts a 5% increase in group operating profit to 28 billion yen this fiscal year.

The overseas segment is projected to generate 4.7 billion yen in operating profit, excluding changes under international accounting rules. The company aims to boost this figure to 8.3 billion yen by the year ending in February 2024, which would translate to an 11 billion yen profit when the different accounting standards are taken into consideration.