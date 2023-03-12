India's trendy thrift stores offer cheap alternative to fast fashion

NEW DELHI -- Growing up in the Darjeeling hills of eastern India, Neha Butt would often head to secondhand markets with her father to hunt out everything from bulky overcoats to woolly hats and mittens to keep their family warm as the temperatures plummeted.

"We have severe winters back home, so getting warm clothes was a bit difficult for us," the 32-year-old told Nikkei Asia. "We would go to flea markets to get thrifted clothes and I would then give my clothes to my sister, and the practice continued."