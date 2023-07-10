Indonesia draws Asian mall operators targeting growth

JAKARTA -- Asian retailers are expanding their footprint in Indonesia through new mall and store openings, attracted by the country's growing population and economic recovery after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese retail giant Aeon plans to open a new mall in Deltamas, a city located east of Jakarta. The facility is being developed by Japanese trading house Sojitz and major Indonesian conglomerate Sinar Mas Group. It will be Aeon's fifth location in the country after opening its first in 2015.