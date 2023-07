JAKARTA -- Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak said on Monday it recorded a net loss of 393 billion rupiah ($26 million) for the six months through June, sliding back into the red after a one-off gain propelled it into the black a year earlier.

Bukalapak had racked up a net profit of 8.59 trillion rupiah in the first half of 2022 thanks to a gain from its investment in Allo Bank, a small local lender. That investment also pushed the company to a full-year profit last year, its first.