Retail

Isetan Mitsukoshi launches Japan-themed shopping mall in Manila

Growing Philippine middle class targeted with cultural food and brands

Mitsukoshi BGC officially opened in Manila after a soft opening last November. (Photo by Yuichi Shiga)
YUICHI SHIGA, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Japan luxury department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings officially opened its Mitsukoshi BGC Japanese-themed mall in Manila on Friday, hoping to appeal to young adults and an expanding middle class in the Philippines.

"We are grateful that foreign investors such as Japanese investors consider the Philippines a highly viable and important investment destination for business expansion and diversification in Asia," Sara Duterte, Philippine vice president and daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, said at an opening ceremony.

