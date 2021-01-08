ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Retail

Ito Yokado expands grocery truck business across Japan

Big retailer answers COVID restrictions that are keeping people at home

Ito Yokado's grocery trucks allow consumers the opportunity to pick up and inspect perishables before deciding whether to buy. (Photo by Yoshiyuki Tamai)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese retailer Ito Yokado will start a nationwide mobile supermarket business as early as 2022 as it responds to the pandemic and stay-at-home consumers, Nikkei has learned.

The big general merchandiser will base delivery trucks at around 100 stores across the country. The trucks are intended to alleviate a weakness of online stores, which cannot offer consumers the opportunity to pick up and inspect a product before buying it.

Each truck will be able to carry 1,200 items in 450 categories, including fresh foods, frozen foods and daily sundries. A shipping fee of 10 yen (a tad less than 10 cents) will be added to the price of each item.

The new business will be launched in partnership with mobile supermarket operator Tokushimaru. The Tokushima Prefecture-based partner will provide the trucks and its expertise, while Ito Yokado employees will drive the trucks and sell the goods. Routes will be based on door-to-door surveys of potential customers who live in residential areas outside of Ito Yokado's business areas.

Ito Yokado began trial runs of the grocery trucks in April and as of December had placed 16 trucks at 14 stores. The retailer plans to expand the number of stores to 100, more than 70% of all of its stores, as it expects demand to grow. The business will target seniors who refrain from going out and people living in sparsely populated areas.

Ito Yokado, part of Seven & i Holdings, Japan's second-largest retail group by sales, is also looking to conclude an agreement with municipalities so that delivery personnel can help to watch over isolated elderly people.

For big retailers, mobile supermarkets are relatively easy to operate as the selection of goods can flex with demand. They are also cheaper to run than physical stores.

Since supermarkets mainly sell perishable goods, the business does not lend itself well to online sales. But grocery trucks can solve this problem.

It is likely that more competitors will enter the field.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close