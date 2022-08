HONG KONG -- JD.com posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday, pushing the online retailer's share price up over 2% on the Nasdaq exchange.

The Beijing-based company reported revenue of 267.6 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the April-June period for a year-over-year increase of 5.4%, higher than the average 262.31 billion yuan estimate of 35 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.