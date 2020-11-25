JD.com hires 15,000 workers for expanding logistics network

BEIJING -- JD.com, China's second-largest e-commerce company, will add 15,000 logistics personnel after building two new distribution centers, riding the pandemic-induced online shopping demand with an eye on top player Alibaba Group Holding.

The plans were disclosed to Nikkei by a JD spokesperson. JD Logistics, which handles product storage and delivery, is recruiting the new personnel this quarter. The unit currently employs about 200,000 people.

This follows the opening of two large logistics facilities during the July-September quarter, in the cities of Zhengzhou and Hohhot, bringing the total to 30.

Handling its own logistics gives JD an advantage in its rivalry with Alibaba, which outsources these functions. JD's nationwide warehouse network helps it get orders to customers quickly, while deliveries from Alibaba can be slow at times.