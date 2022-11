HONG KONG -- Although China has introduced 20 guidelines to ease the country's stringent zero-COVID strategy, there is still no clear indication of when an economic and consumption recovery will begin or how strong it will be, said JD.com's chief executive officer Friday.

"It is true that COVID-19 conditions will continue to pose challenges to the economy and consumption in the near term," said Xu Lei, who also serves as the executive director of China's second-largest e-commerce platform.