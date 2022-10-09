Japan's Aeon to step up Vietnam expansion, triple number of malls

TOKYO/HANOI -- Japanese retail group Aeon is accelerating its opening of malls and other stores in Vietnam, attracted to the country's growing middle class and the expected lifting of restrictions on foreign operators in two years.

Aeon plans to triple its malls in Vietnam by 2025, looking to gain an advantage in the food sector. With almost 40 years of experience in Southeast Asia, the retailer will leverage the knowledge it has accumulated in Malaysia, where it first entered the region, and other markets to intensify its store opening offensive.