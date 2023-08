TOKYO -- Pan Pacific International Holdings, the company that operates the Don Quijote discount chain, reported on Wednesday a net profit of 66.1 billion yen ($455 million) for the fiscal year ending June, hitting a record profit for the 14 consecutive year thanks to foreign tourist spending.

Revenue reached 1.9 trillion yen, and operating profit was at 105 billion yen, crossing the 100 billion yen mark for the first time.