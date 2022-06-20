ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Retail

Japan's Don Quijote opens 5th discount store in Thailand

Retailer targets Bangkok suburbs in expansion, looking beyond tourists

Pan Pacific International opens its fifth Don Don Donki store in Thailand on June 20, expanding to the suburbs of Bangkok.
KOSUKE INOUE, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Japanese discount store chain Don Quijote opened a fifth shop in Thailand on Monday under its Asian brand Don Don Donki.

The other Thai outlets are mainly in central Bangkok. The chain operator Pan Pacific International Holdings opened this store in the western outskirts of the capital, looking to attract locals in addition to tourists.

The new store, on the first floor of Seacon Bangkae shopping center, occupies 1,720 sq. meters. It offers around 12,000 items such as food and cosmetics, which are stacked and placed in a maze-like layout similar to the Don Quijote stores in Japan.

The store features a newly established space for selling Japan-imported fruit tarts and fruit sandwiches made with high-end bread.

Pan Pacific previously announced plans to increase its number of stores in Thailand to 10 by 2024.

Yosuke Shimanuki, president of Donki Thailand, said during an event commemorating the opening that the company wants to "promote stores that would be used on a daily basis, even in market areas with many locals."

