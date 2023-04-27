Japan's Donki, FamilyMart share data to tailor sales for customers

TOKYO -- Japan's discount store chain Don Quijote and convenience store operator FamilyMart will share their databases so that they can tailor promotions to customers, Nikkei Asia has learned.

From May, Don Quijote operator Pan Pacific International Holdings and FamilyMart owner Itochu will have access to each other's databases that contain information about over 30 million customers in Japan. The data controlled by these two entities represent one of the nation's largest pool of consumer information.