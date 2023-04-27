ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan's Donki and FamilyMart share data to tailor customer sales

Info of 30m people harnessed for marketing use as critics say privacy an issue

Japan's discount store chain Don Quijote and convenience store operator FamilyMart hope that by sharing customer data, their marketing efforts will be more effective. (Source photos by AP and Getty Images)
TOMOYA ONISHI and RYO ASAYAMA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's discount store chain Don Quijote (Donki) and convenience store operator FamilyMart will share their databases so that they can tailor promotions to customers, Nikkei has learned.

From May, Donki operator Pan Pacific International Holdings and FamilyMart owner Itochu will have access to each other's databases that contain information about over 30 million customers in Japan. The data controlled by these two entities represent one of the nation's largest pool of consumer information.

