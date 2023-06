TOKYO -- Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart is boosting sales of its Convenience Wear apparel and expanding the brand to cover customers head to toe.

Revenue for the apparel brand grew by 60% in fiscal 2022, and FamilyMart anticipates 40% growth in 2023. The brand started with only socks but now includes sandals, bags and outerwear. The expansion fits with FamilyMart's push into general goods and accessories as the chain seeks more repeat customers.