MANILA -- When Mitsukoshi department store opens in Manila later this year, it will be the first such Japanese retailer to make a debut in the Philippines where companies are hoping to take advantage of a growing middle class.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings will open its flagship store in a large complex that it is jointly building with Nomura Real Estate Development and local property developer Federal Land in the north part of Bonifacio Global City, a new business district in Metro Manila.