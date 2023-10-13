Japan's Muji operator flags China uncertainty as net profit falls

TOKYO -- Japan's Ryohin Keikaku, owner of lifestyle brand retailer Muji, reported 15% growth in revenue from its Chinese business in the year through August, though the company said demand is cooling as concerns over the country's economy grow.

"The current Chinese [consumption] situation is dynamically changing," President Nobuo Domae told reporters during an online news conference on Friday, adding that it is difficult to make predictions. Shops in China are experiencing a slowdown in sales growth, according to the company.